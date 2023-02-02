In 2022 theAprilia managed to win its first race in MotoGP, crowning a journey that began with its return to the premier category in 2015. Third place among the constructors and fourth in the riders’ standings were the litmus test of the progress made by the Italian company , who in the first part of the championship had touched the idea of ​​being able to compete for the world title, before Ducati’s overbearing return to competitiveness. The new RS-GP will be officially shown to the public next March 16th at Estoril and will be back on track next week for the shakedown and the Sepang tests.

“We can’t wait to find out if the riders will like the new bike on the track”he said Massimo Rivola to Skyafter the award ceremony at the Motosprint Golden Helmets held in recent days in Rimini, adding: “There is a eagerly waiting and I am convinced of the work that has been done by the team“. The goal will be to take a further step forward, without flights of fancy: “Last season’s finale was awful. We leave again motivated more than ever to show everyone and first of all ourselves that we are the ones from the first part of the season and not those from the last few races. It’s nice to see that the bike improves every year and I think that this year too we will have confirmation of what has been done“. The Italian manager then observed how the arrival of Razlan Razali’s structure as a satellite team is a “Big chance“, given that the presence of Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez with bikes identical to the official ones will “buffer the moments when the official riders will not be on the day“, as well as providing the team with a large amount of data, highlighting how the latter was one of the advantages Ducati had in having four customer teams. Conclusion on rivals: “The goal is to improve, to winning is still a bit too ambitious, but that’s the direction. THEThe reference is Ducati, Bagnaia and Bastianini I see them ahead of me, then there will be Marc Marquez, there will be Fabio Quartararo. I think it will be a beautiful world championship, we will be even more compact in 2023 and we will have to be among those who will be in front“, commented Rivola.