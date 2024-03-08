Rivian relaunches its challenge to Tesla with the launch of the new one R2 electric SUVwhich, due to price and size, will directly challenge the industry leader, the Tesla Model Y. Unexpectedly, the American company also presented two further models, the crossovers R3 And R3X, based on the same platform as the R2 but more compact and at a competitive price. All three models are scheduled for 2026with the launch also in Europe.

The R2 is an electric SUV smaller in size than the R1with a length of 4,175 mma width of 1,905 mma height of 1,700 mm and a step of 2,935 mm. Furthermore, the R2 has a ground clearance of almost 25 centimetres, with an attack angle of 25 degrees and a departure angle of 27 degrees.

Rivian R2

Its design clearly recalls Rivian's design language, with flat bonnet and roof and rounded vertical lights. The rear window folds down like a window to make loading easier, while the third window opens electrically.

The interior features one modern style with sustainable materials, infotainment screens and instruments behind the steering wheel.

R2 instrument panel display

The doors are speaker-free, with more room for items, and the speakers are positioned above, instead of handles on the roof. The cargo volume is generous, with a completely flat floor dish when the second row seatbacks are folded down and a spacious front frunk.

Engine, battery and autonomy

The R2, together with the R3 crossovers, is built on a new Rivian platform characterized by a limited number of elements and a battery pack with a structural function. Different engine variants will be available, including a single engine And rear-wheel Drivedual motor with all-wheel drive and a high-performance version with three enginessimilar to the Tesla Plaid, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds.

Rivian charging

The batteries in particular use new ones 4695 cells15 mm higher than the 4680 used by Tesla, with a higher energy density. Rivian promises superior battery life 300 miles (almost 500 km) for all variants, including the most powerful model. Fast DC charging will get you through from 10% to 80% in less than half an hourwith standard connector of type Nacs and adapter CCS for charging stations that adopt this standard.

Price

Rivian R2 SUV price in USA starts from $45,000equivalent to just over 41,000 euros. It will also be available in Europe and in our country starting from 2026.

Rivian R2 front 3/4 R2 rear 3/4 R2 passenger compartment Rivian R3 front 3/4 Front trunk lid R3 rear 3/4 R3 lateral R3 cockpit dashboard R3 rear seats Rivian R3X rear 3/4 R3X cockpit dashboard R3X rear Rivian R2, R3 and R3X

Rivian R3 and R3X

The R2 platform was also used to create the R3 crossoverswhich takes up the style and solutions of the R2 in a smaller format (it has a 12.7 cm shorter wheelbase), maintaining the large front boot.

Rivian R3 side

Compared to the SUV, the R3 has a more sloped rear but retains the separate (and electric) opening of the rear window, adjustable to different heights for the safe transport of long objects. At the moment, there is no specific information regarding motors, batteries and price, but the American company has stated that it will cost less of the R2.

Rivian R3X

Marketing in the United States is scheduled for 2026, a few months after the SUV. Also, there will be an ad version R3X high performanceinspired by the world of rallywhich offers superior performance with wider tracks, higher ground clearance, wider tires and a three-engine configuration.

