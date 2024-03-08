From the editorial team with Agência Brasili From the editorial team with Agência Brasil https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-agencia-brasil/ 03/08/2024 – 12:00

The BC (Central Bank) announced that many Brazilians have not yet withdrawn their portion of the R$7.97 billion forgotten in the financial system by the end of the first 30 days of the year. The information was revealed on Thursday, 7th, and to date, the SVR (Receivable Values ​​System) has already returned R$5.99 billion, almost half of a total that reaches R$13, 33 billion. SVR data is shared two months late.

By the end of the first month of the year, 18,513,533 of the individuals who had amounts to redeem had already withdrawn the amounts. Although the number may seem high, this represents only 29.73% of the beneficiaries included on the list since the program began in February 2022, reaching a total of 62.2 million.

+ Forgotten money: R$7.4 billion is available for withdrawal; check if you are eligible

+ Forgotten money: see if you are entitled to it, how to withdraw it and other questions

Despite a total amount that almost reaches eight billion reais, most people and companies that can receive withdrawals have access to a small amount. In total, 63.7% of beneficiaries have amounts to withdraw of up to R$10. Amounts that exceed ten reais and go up to R$100 correspond to 25.15% of those that can be obtained by individuals.

The variation from R$ 100.01 to R$ 1 thousand, represents amounts that only 9.63% of beneficiaries, and even less, around 1.75%, can obtain an amount above this.

Of all the beneficiaries who have already withdrawn the outstanding amounts, 17.5 million are individuals and the other 948.9 thousand are legal entities. Of those who did not obtain the amounts to be redeemed, 40.6 million were individuals and 3,148,348 were legal entities.

What is “forgotten money”?

The amounts considered by the SVR as “forgotten money” are equivalent to the amounts of individuals and legal entities that are not moving in financial institutions. Through the BC program, beneficiaries can review amounts left in savings, current accounts, credit unions, fees charged unduly, installments or expenses from credit operations charged unduly, among others.

To check if there is any amount in your name that can be withdrawn, simply go to the official SVR website (insert link) and enter your CPF with date of birth, in the case of individuals, and for legal entities, enter your CNPJ and date of birth. company opening. If there is any amount to receive, simply click on “Access SVR”. The return method is by TED, DOC or via Pix.

New features

SVR reopened in March 2023 after being offline for almost a year. With the reestablishment of the platform, new sources of resources were added, the possibility of recovering values ​​from deceased people and a new scheduling system. In January 2024 alone, R$243 million were withdrawn, a higher number than in December, when an amount of R$193 million was withdrawn.

It is also possible to use new features such as printing screens and request protocols for sharing on Whatsapp, in addition to the inclusion of all types of amounts provided for in the SVR standard.

A virtual waiting room, which allows all customers to make appointments on the same day without the need for a schedule based on the year of birth or founding of the company, will be implemented.

Querying amounts for people who have died can be done by heirs, executors, executors or legal representatives, and, as well as dealing with living individuals, the platform displays the status of the amount and the institution responsible for it.

For those who have joint accounts, if one of the account holders requests the withdrawal of an amount, the other, when entering the platform, can see information about the amount and who made the request.

Values ​​that were not in the batches made available by the SVR in 2023 were also added, as the system now includes closed pre- or post-paid payment accounts, registration accounts maintained by closed brokers and distributors.

Scams

However, beneficiaries need to be alert to fraudsters who claim to be intermediating withdrawals of forgotten amounts. The BC emphasizes that all activities provided by the SVR are free, in addition, the institution adds that it does not send links or get in touch to discuss amounts to be received or to confirm personal data.

According to the BC, only the financial institution responsible for retaining the amounts of the individual who appears in the SVR consultation can contact them. The entity also requests that no one provide their passwords to anyone else, and that no one is authorized to ask for such information.