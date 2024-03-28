River Plate is already thinking about Huracán in what will be the prelude to the Copa Libertadores debut. The “Millionaire” has decisive matches ahead of him to be able to continue in all competitions.
In 90min We are going to review the 5 key players that Martin Demichelis has to face Huracán for matchday 12 of the League Cup in Duco next Friday the 29th at 8:30 p.m. in Argentina.
Although Ezequiel Centurión is a great goalkeeper, there is no one like Pulpo Armani to defend River's goal. Lately he has not been a figure just because River has won, but he is at a great level of response.
Few players have a guaranteed position in the current River, the Chilean is one of those. River's defense often depends purely and exclusively on Paulo and the player always responds well.
Despite having had some mistakes in his performance with the Chilean National Team in the FIFA friendlies, it is impossible for the people of Millo today not to trust the footballer.
Luckily for the Millionaire, it seems that the great goal that Aliendro scored against Estudiantes de la Plata in the final of the Argentine Super Cup was the “click” that the player had been missing. He improved a lot against Lobo and in the friendly against Mendoza Leprosy he had a scoring opportunity that hit the post.
In certain games, River needs a player to hit it from the outside and Rodrigo is one of the ideals for that.
One of the players who most participates in River's creation and attack, finally in the match against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata he was able to convert and that could give him confidence for what is to come.
He has a regular performance and, understanding that Pablo Solari has just returned from the U23, it is likely that he will start as a starter.
It is impossible to think about removing the scorer who is on a streak from the team. The Colombian leads the League Cup goals table and is in a moment where he even scores unintentionally.
Mainstay. Untouchable.
