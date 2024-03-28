“For deafblind people the fundamental problem is cultural, not just legal. What is missing is full recognition of deafblind people for their specific disability. The “Simplifications” bill recently approved by the Government goes in this direction and we hope that Parliament approves it as soon as possible.” This was stated by Francesco Mercurio, president of the Committee of deafblind people, on the sidelines of the event organized by the Lega del Filo d'Oro in the Chamber of Deputies, for the presentation of the Manifesto of deafblind people.

“For us deafblind people, the League of the Golden Thread is fundamental – added Mercurio – because it allows us to emerge from isolation, it recognizes us for what we are and allows us to be citizens on an equal footing with everyone else”.