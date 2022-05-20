Season 7 of “Riverdale” was announced in March 2022, but it was not until Thursday, May 19, that the television channel The CW confirmed that said delivery would mark the end of the story that has been on the air for about five years.

Although the series initially became one of the most popular, the unexpected turn it was taking failed to convince its fans, which is why it recorded fewer and fewer viewers. Could this have been the main reason for the end of “Riverdale”?

“Riverdale 6” opens with a five-part special featuring Sabrina Spellman. Photo: Composite/The CW

What happens in “Riverdale 6″?

The penultimate season premiered in November 2021 with the release of five episodes in which Archie and his friends faced terrifying moments involving Sabrina Spellmann.

Meanwhile, the second half of episodes of the sixth season began in March 2022 and showed a new enemy Percival Pickenswho took over the city thanks to his mysterious powers of mind control.

Two weeks before the end of season 6, the announcement was made that installment 7 will seek to provide a suitable ending to the story of Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica and Cheryl.

Why will season 7 be the last?

For most fans, the low audience record due to the unexpected change in history would be the main reason for the end of the series, the president and CEO of The CW, Mark Pedowitz, explained the real reason that led him to make this decision.

“I’m a big believer in trying to give shows that have had a long run a proper sendoff.”, he pointed.

In addition, he indicated that Archie Comics agrees with the decision to end the program: “We had a long conversation with Roberto (executive producer of “Riverdale” and Archie Comics) yesterday, who is excited about this news. And we are going to treat the program as it deserves. We want to make sure it comes out the right way.”

What will happen to Betty, Archie and Jughead in the final season of “Riverdale”? Photo: The CW

On the other hand, during an interview with Variety, Pedowitz stated that they have not yet decided how many episodes it will have and that it will depend on the term they will give to the story.