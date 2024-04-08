The League Cup defines its qualifiers for the quarterfinals on the last date. River did what it was obliged to do against Rosario Central: gain. Now, you must wait until the next day where the teams fighting for a place in the playoffs will play at the same time.
El Millonario secured the last three points he could win on his home court, but even so, he is not classified yet. In 90min We tell you what Martin Demichelis' team needs to advance to the next phase.
Despite currently being third in zone A with 24 points, Núñez's team must add, even if it is one point to depend on themselves and be able to play in the quarterfinals, that is, with a tie they already secure their place.
If River manages to take the three points next Monday against Instituto in Córdoba, they would be classified in second place, with the chance to become leaders in their area if some results are obtained. Without a doubt, qualifying as first in the table is always a better option since they would face the fourth team in the opposing zone.
For this to happen, Argentinos Juniors (today pointer) and Central Barracks (current shooting guard) tie on the last date where they play against each other, those led by Martin Demichelis will be the new owners of zone A, but if one of the two teams wins, they will have to settle for being classified in second place.
Logic will say that the Millionaire will not lose against the Córdoba team, but it can happen, and if that situation arises, River will depend on foreign results.
When it comes down to it, the Núñez club will need Velez does not win his commitment against Independiente Rivadavia or that Workshops tie against the red of Avellaneda, either of the two variants will serve to qualify.
