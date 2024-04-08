To clean all the information:

✅Students – Boca would be played on Friday.

✅Zone A of the League Cup is defined on Monday at 8:00 p.m.

✅Zone B of the League Cup is defined on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday those who do not define anything play. pic.twitter.com/zMkhArvw5H

— Ignacio Raposo ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@PochoRaposo) April 8, 2024