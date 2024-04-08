Yahaira Plasencia, a well-known Peruvian salsa singer, made news again after her approach with Guaynaa at an event that brought together more celebrities. According to the information provided in 'Amor y Fuego', a local radio station would have brought them together for the promotion. However, the images of the artists dancing salsa did not go unnoticed and generated a rebound among users on social networks.

Let us remember that the host of 'On the Sixth Day' confirmed her singleness a couple of weeks ago after being in a relationship with Jair Mendoza for just over a year.

YOU CAN SEE: Yahaira Plasencia confesses that she still loves Jair Mendoza after breaking up: “We continue talking”

What did Lele Pons say after seeing her boyfriend Guaynaa and Yahaira Plasencia dance?

After the images that came to light, Lele Pons, international artist and Guaynaa's girlfriend, decided to go online and break with any type of speculation. “Let them dance, for God's sake! There is nothing bad. If I also dance with everyone ha, ha, ha”said the artist.

YOU CAN SEE: Did Yahaira Plasencia slip while driving 'The Sixth Day'? Singer surprises with unusual video

What did Yahaira Plasencia say about Jair Mendoza?

In an interview with Trome, Yahaira Plasencia shared lesser-known aspects of her personal life, including her past relationship with Jair Mendoza. The 'Cobarde' singer mentioned that, although their love relationship ended, they still maintain a friendship thanks to the maturity they both possess.

How did Yahaira Plasencia announce her breakup with Jair Mendoza?

Through her Instagram profile, Yahaira Plasencia announced the conclusion of her love relationship with Jair Mendoza, expressing that it was a decision carefully considered and agreed upon by both.

“This is a very thoughtful decision by both of us and made by mutual agreement. It goes without saying that there remains a relationship of maximum respect and affection in the name of the time we share as a couple and that I wish you all the success in the world in everything you do.” start,” the salsa singer initially said.

Later, the 'Acaríciame' artist mentioned that they will choose not to disclose the reasons for the end of her relationship with Mendoza. “Due to the discretion that has always characterized our relationship and that we intend to maintain with respect to our private life, we have no intention of making other types of public statements on this matter. We appreciate your understanding,” Plasencia said.

YOU CAN SEE: Jair Mendoza supports Yahaira Plasencia and does not think about Jefferson Farfán: “I prefer to talk about the present”

Who is Jair Mendoza, Yahaira Plasencia's ex-partner?

Jair Mendoza is a prominent Peruvian singer who has made a name for himself in the musical field thanks to his participation in renowned singing competitions in Peru, including 'La Voz Perú' in 2015 and 'Los 4 finalistas' in 2018. Despite not winning in these competitions , her vocal ability earned her attention and admiration.

In November 2019, Mendoza reached a peak in his career by launching himself as a singer-songwriter with his first single 'Voy a dice te que no'. This launch was celebrated with a special event on his YouTube channel, where renowned local artists were present, including Michelle Soifer, Kate Candela and the group You Salsa.

#Guaynaa #caught #dancing #Yahaira #Plasencia #Lele #Pons #singer39s #wife #speaks