He was just 22 years old Hishamthe worker of Egyptian origins who died last August 21 following a tragic accident at the Corioni company in Monza.

According to reports from various Lombardy unions seeking justice for the young victim, it seems that Hisham had been hired through a temporary employment agency to replace a worker on vacation. In the meantime, investigations are continuing: the Monza Public Prosecutor’s Office has in fact seized the machine and opened a file for manslaughter.

It was around 4pm on August 21st when in the historic company Chorions located on the border between Monza and Muggiò and which deals with environmental services a young worker of just 22 years old lost his life.

According to the first reconstructions carried out by law enforcement officials, Hisham he was alone at the time of the fatal accident. In fact, when the 118 emergency services arrived, the young man was already dead. Hisham, according to what has emerged so far, had been regularly employed with a supply contract to replace a worker on vacation.

There are several points that the investigators need to clarify. First of all, they will have to ascertain whether the safety regulations were respected in the workplace and whether the compacting machine that killed Hisham had received a proper maintenance.

Finally, one last aspect to be ascertained concerns the adequate or otherwise preparation received from the worker regarding his specific duties.

Condolences from the Mayor of Monza

In addition to the closeness expressed by the unions towards the family of the young victim, the mayor of Monza also Paul Pilotto he wanted to express through a letter all his painful condolences for such a tragic loss:

“Great is the pain and dismay for another life shattered in the workplace. The closeness is accompanied by the full awareness of the gravity of this phenomenon that leads to careful reflection and concrete action”.

The mayor therefore underlined the urgent need to make a much greater effort to ensure greater safety in the workplace.