This Thursday the 11th the team Martin Demichelis prepares to receive Montevideo National in it More Monumental Stadium after winning the local tournament and ensuring they remain in competition. Now, one of the most important commitments is coming since, not only will it be their first home game in the Copa Libertadores, but it will be against a very complicated team.
To face this commitment, River will have to put its best players on the field. In the last few games, the millionaire coach decided to rotate the team to relieve the fatigue that his players are carrying due to the number of consecutive games they have been playing.
In 90minwe are going to review which players will not be able to be present in this River vs Nacional.
For several weeks Núñez's team has not been able to count on one of the players who had been starting, it is Ramiro Funes Mori. The “melli” will be working this week alongside the group in search of a medical discharge for synovitis in his left knee that keeps him off the field. However, for now he will only do kinesiology and gym to get in shape.
Besides, Pablo Solari He was replaced in the second half of the game against Rosario Central and had to quickly receive ice on his left leg as a precaution.
Although the Copa Libertadores has just begun, there are already two players who earned the yellow card in their debut against Deportivo Táchira: Ignacio Fernandez and Sebastian Boselli.
In this competition, if a player accumulates 3 yellow cards he will be suspended during a match. The warnings will be “reset” once the round of 16 begins.
#River #suspended #injured #match #Nacional #Copa #Libertadores
