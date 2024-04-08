The Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Yvan Gil, assured this Monday in front of his Colombian counterpart, Luis Gilberto Murillo, that the transnational criminal gang known as Tren de Aragua does not exist and it is an international media invention.

“The Aragua Train is a fiction created by the international media to try to create a non-existent label, as they did at the time with the Cartel of the Suns (…) which was shown to not exist, to have never existed,” Gil said in a statement alongside Murillo, with whom he met this Monday in the Colombian city of Cúcuta to treat bilateral issues.

Luis Gilberto Murillo receiving the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil. Photo:Chancellery. Share

According to Gil, “now they invent a so-called Aragua Train, an organization that existed in Venezuela, localized, and which they then tried to brand. We have seen, for example, how ridiculously videos appear even of people saying 'we are from the Arangua Train', with a Peruvian accent, with a Chilean accent.”

Now they invent a so-called Aragua Train, an organization that existed in Venezuela, localized, and that later they tried to brand

“That is, it is about creating a brand,” insisted the Venezuelan minister.

The Aragua Train is a band that was born in Venezuelan prisons and has spread through several Latin American countriessuch as Colombia, Peru, Bolivia and Chile, where authorities accuse her of committing numerous crimes, such as drug trafficking, extortion, kidnappings and homicides, among others.

According to Gil, the Venezuelan authorities have not only demonstrated “the nonexistence of the Aragua Train” but rather they have collaboration “with all entities in Latin America and the Caribbean in matters of citizen security and combating organized crime and common crime.”

The Venezuelan foreign minister added that Even former US President Donald Trump has referred to the Aragua Train because “as they always want to speak badly about Venezuela, they have invented that now there is a Venezuelan organization called Tren de Aragua and that it affects the world.”

“The Aragua Train is a fiction,” said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil. What do you think of this? pic.twitter.com/1by0tdUKao — Germán Andrés Rodríguez Prieto (@GermnAndrs92683) April 8, 2024

EFE