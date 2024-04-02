The head of the Investigative Committee Bastrykin intervened in the situation with river pollution in the Perm region

The head of the Investigative Committee (IC) Alexander Bastrykin ordered an inspection of the pollution of the Vilva River in the village of Vsevolodo-Vilva in the Perm Territory. Local residents complained that wastewater from sewage treatment plants was leaking into the water. This is stated in a message from the UK information center in Telegram.

Local residents complained that the Vilva-Vodokonal wastewater treatment plant was not working properly. Because of this, wastewater containing chemicals ends up in the river. Back in 2021, the court ordered the company to carry out repairs, but the equipment has not yet been replaced.

Vilva is a river in the Perm region, a left tributary of the Yaiva. In addition to Vsevolodo-Vilva, the village of Yaiva and several villages are located on the river.

The head of the Investigative Committee's department for the Perm region, Denis Golovkin, was instructed to conduct an inspection and report on its results.

At the end of March Bastrykin instructed initiate a criminal investigation into complaints about the discharge of wastewater into the Kuban River in Krasnodar. Because of the mud, the water in the river has darkened and emits an unpleasant odor.