According to the president of Venezuela, the USA is leading a “campaign” against the country’s electoral system, which he says is “one of the most reliable”

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said on Monday (April 1, 2024) that his country “has the most reliable, transparent and audited electoral system in the world”. The head of the Venezuelan Executive classified international concerns about the non-confirmation of opposition candidate Corina Yoris' candidacy for the July elections as a “circus” from the right.

“The circus has started, the campaign has started, there is nervousness in Washington, there is nervousness in the surnames of the oligarchy, there is nervousness in the regional right. Stop being nervous”, said the Venezuelan president on the program “With Mature+”, broadcast on Venezuelan state TV.

“Venezuela has the most reliable, transparent and audited electoral system in the world”, he added, accusing the United States of leading a “campaign” against the country’s electoral system.

On March 25, Maduro's opponent declared that she had no access to the CNE (National Electoral Council) system and was unable to register for the July 28 election. The following day, on March 26, Itamaraty released a note expressing concern about the country's electoral process.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the impediment constitutes a violation of the Barbados Agreement, in which Venezuela guarantees the holding of free elections in exchange for the end of sanctions on local oil.

“Brazil is ready, together with other members of the international community, to cooperate so that the election announced for July 28 constitutes a firm step towards normalizing political life and strengthening democracy in Venezuela”stated the ministry.

The Brazilian government's statement displeased Caracas, which classified it as “gray and intrusive […] which appears to have been dictated by the United States Department of State.”.

Afterwards, the president himself Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said to be “serious” the impediment to Yoris' candidacy for the presidential election.

ELECTIONS IN VENEZUELA

The Barbados Agreement was made in 2023 by the Venezuelan government and the country's opposition with the aim of holding clean and fair elections in 2024.

However, before Corina Yoris, former deputy María Corina Machado also had her candidacy registration denied. The opponent won an internal dispute and appointed Yoris as her replacement.

Without both candidates, the opposition to Nicolás Maduro will be Manuel Rosales, current governor of Zulia. Corina Machado said that she will not support Rosales and that her name remains Corina Yoris.

NICOLAS MADURO

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 61 years old, heads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

There are also restrictions described in reports from the OAS (Organization of American States), on the “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council for an illegitimate National Assembly, and of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights – of October 2022in November 2022 it's from March 2023).