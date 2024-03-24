Izvestia: the group of perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Crocus was formed in 3-4 weeks

A group of perpetrators of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall was formed several weeks before the attack. The principle of their selection was revealed by an informed source “Izvestia”.

According to him, two of the attackers received instructions when they traveled to Turkey, and the rest were recruited on Russian territory. At the same time, people were selected who had not previously been noted for their adherence to radical Islam. As experts explained, this was done to make it more difficult for the intelligence services to prevent a terrorist attack at the preparation stage with the help of their network of agents.

According to preliminary data from the investigation, the perpetrators of the terrorist attack met about 3-4 weeks ago and before that did not leave any evidence of their connections with radical Islamist groups in the public space, social networks, or any evidence of their connections with radical Islamist groups.

Earlier, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested four accused of committing a terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall until May 22.

According to the latest data, 182 people were injured as a result of the attack on Crocus City Hall. The first forensic studies confirmed that 68 people did not survive the attack, and they were identified.

The attack occurred on Friday, March 22, in the evening, before the performance of the Picnic group. Several people entered the room and opened fire on the guards and visitors, after which they began to set the room on fire. After the fire started, they returned to the car they arrived in and left the city. They were detained only in the Bryansk region. Sunday, March 24, was declared a day of mourning.