Leon, Guanajuato.- A few days after closing the year, and welcoming 365 new days, there are many rituals to attract money, thus we will recommend the most popular to attract: prosperity, money and good luck.

At the end of the year it is a tradition to prepare New Year’s Eve dinner, taste the dishes and enjoy a pleasant time with the family, but for many people it is already a habit to carry out new rituals on new year’s eve to attract positive things, regardless of whether or not they believe in this, It is a way of having fun in a given situation, as some would say: “Just in case”.

The ticket under the Shoe:

So that the trips are left over during the year and the money is not lacking, one of the traditions is to receive the new year with a ticket placed in the right shoe, near the heel. With this, economic success is attracted; the larger the ticket, the greater the amount of money you can receive and the further away the destination of the trip.

Rice and Coins:

If you want to attract prosperity, dry rice can be placed in a glass container, seven coins will be placed, a safe space can be added to a business or home, and it can also be moved throughout the year to keep the energy flowing.

Lentils to attract money:

A group of lentils can be gathered by the time the 12 bells strike.. The next thing to do is start throwing them over your head, while thinking about the abundance you want, money, high salary and good energy.

Once you finish, you must collect the lentils that you threw and put them in a bag, either cloth or whatever you think is best.; The idea is to always carry it in your bag or backpack and take it everywhere.

Sweep the house from the inside out and burn rosemary:

These two rituals serve to remove negative energies from the house. Once twelve o’clock has struck and the twelve lucky grapes have been eaten, take a rosemary bush and burn it in the open window while repeating: “Rosemary, rosemary, let the bad come out and the good come in”

You can also take the broom and sweep the house from the inside out to expel negative energies.. Noise must be made while sweeping, thus scaring away evil spirits.

Now that you know the rituals to attract money and abundance, choose the one you like best and practice it alone or in company, spread the word, do not stay without experiencing a fun experience and incidentally that attracts good luck to your life.