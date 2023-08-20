Hhere drive the United Nations. The manufacturer is Italian, the engine is Japanese, the brand name Fantic is English, the model name is Spanish. Caballero is said to refer to a Dutch type of cigarette made by British American Tobacco, which one of the two Fantic founders used to smoke.

That was in the late sixties. Soon after, in the 1970s, the rattling Caballeros also became well known in Germany, especially those in the 50-cc class. Long ago, long gone.

The Fantic company was founded almost ten years ago. A larger group of medium-sized entrepreneurs from Veneto is behind the revival, as the magazine “Motorrad” recently reported after visiting the factory. Northeast Italian local patriotism could play a role here, as could strategic business acumen. The new Caballero 700 as the preliminary highlight of the model offensive is a sign that the whole thing should not be underestimated.