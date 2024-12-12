A smile of authentic happiness and an image that is worth a thousand words, the one that has given Risto Mejide to the audience by reporting on a public figure who has agreed to visit the set of ‘Everything is a lie‘ (Four). The first and last name of this guest is…Koldo Garcia!

Just today he declared José Luis Ábalos before the Supreme Court and that is why Mejide’s team has contacted the former advisor of the former Minister of Transport to find out what he thought in relation to the statements that he had made a few hours ago and that is where he said ‘yes, I love Fabián Pérez. Risto was overjoyed: “Koldo promises that he will come to TEM when he has declared!” José Manuel García-Margallo, who was among the space’s collaborators today, commented in an ironic tone: “We must recognize Koldo’s courage to come to this set.”

Fabian Perez He has gone deeper in relation to that conversation he had with García. Thus, although one of the most celebrated aspects has been the knowledge that he will be live with the members of the audience and will submit to the questions they consider, other considerations that have been highlighted Koldo has been the one who has said that it is not his responsibility to “discern whether he is the one harmed after Ábalos’s appearance. He has pointed out that if he has told the truth, it does not have to harm him.

Another important point is the fact that the one who was an advisor to the former Minister of Transport He has confessed that right now he is “calm and trying not to make mistakes.” What errors? Well, he has said that he has to remember, leaving the door open to considerations, maintaining that he has never gotten rich.









About when he will be with Risto Mejide In a face to face, the journalist from ‘Everything is a Lie’ has not given more information because Koldo Garcia He has not set a date for it, but he has stated that “this will be the first program I set foot on. I told him that he had already been anxious during the live show, that he was going to come, and he replied ‘that sounds good to me and added the OK emoticon.'” All this on a day in which Ábalos has thrown the ball away and has offloaded all his possible responsibilities on García, maintaining that he was the one who maintained those contacts with the businessman Víctor de Aldama.