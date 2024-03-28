Risk of high blood pressure increases: Scientists reveal everyday mistakes

Home page World

From: Sophia Lother

Press Split

High blood pressure affects almost a third of adults in Germany. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Robert Poorten

Lack of sleep may increase the risk of high blood pressure, a new analysis suggests. The effects are serious.

Kassel – The number of 30 to 79 year olds suffering from high blood pressure suffering, has doubled worldwide from 1990 to 2019, as a large-scale investigation revealed. And the numbers continue to rise. Every year, several million deaths are caused by elevated blood pressure. According to the German High Blood Pressure League, between 20 and 30 million people in Germany are affected. What's worrying is that about 30 percent of these people don't know they have high blood pressure. Using an analysis, scientists have now found that an everyday mistake can significantly increase the risk of high blood pressure.

Risk factors for high blood pressure: What you should know

Many Risk factors for high blood pressure can be influenced. Loud Robert Koch Institute are the most important:

Overweight

Unhealthy diet

stress

Lack of exercise

Increased alcohol consumption

One aspect of daily life that is often unconsciously neglected is sleep. This is exactly where there is a risk of high blood pressure, as scientists show in their analysis results annual scientific meeting of the American College of Cardiology were presented.

Increased risk of high blood pressure: This is how dangerous it is to sleep too little

The researchers used data from 16 studies conducted between January 2000 and May 2023 for their analysis. Over a million people from six countries who have no History of hypertension were examined in detail.

After the scientists ruled out risk factors such as age and smoking habits, they found that short sleep duration was associated with a higher risk of developing high blood pressure. “The less you sleep – less than seven hours per day – the more likely you are to develop elevated blood pressure in the future,” said lead author Kaveh Hosseini.

Sleeping less than seven hours can increase your risk of high blood pressure by seven percent. If the sleep duration is less than five hours, the risk increases to eleven percent. For comparison, Hosseini points out that smoking increases the risk of elevated blood pressure by about 20 percent.