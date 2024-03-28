Global oil prices rose on Thursday, recovering from two consecutive sessions of decline as investors reevaluated the latest data for US crude oil and gasoline inventories.

By 0041 GMT, Brent crude futures for May delivery rose 29 cents, or 0.34 percent, to $86.38 per barrel, while the most widely traded June futures rose 28 cents, or 0.33 percent, to $85.69.

As for US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May delivery, they rose 41 cents, or 0.50 percent, to $81.76 per barrel.