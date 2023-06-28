Le Monde: Riots break out in French Nanterre after the murder of a teenager by a policeman

In the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, riots broke out after the murder of a 17-year-old teenager by a policeman who refused to obey the demands of the police. About it informs Le Monde newspaper.

The clashes began several hours after the teenager was killed by law enforcement officers for refusing to stop the car. Local residents gathered in front of the police building, some demonstrators set fire to garbage cans and barricades, they also threw firecrackers at the police and vandalized a bus stop. In return, the police fired tear gas. As a result of the protest action, 15 people were detained.

The incident took place on the morning of Tuesday, June 27th. According to the TV channel BFMTV, the policeman demanded that the 17-year-old teenager stop the car, and when he refused to comply, he shot at him. The police officer was taken into custody on suspicion of premeditated murder.

