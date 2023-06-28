Deputy claims to “root” for Copom to lower the Selic rate; maintaining the rate at 13.75% has been criticized by Lula

the federal deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) defended this Tuesday (27.jun.2023) the reduction of the basic interest rate, the Selic. According to the congressman, there is expectation, both in the government and in the market, for the beginning of the cycle of monetary easing.

On Wednesday (June 21), for the 7th consecutive meeting, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) maintained the Selic at 13.75% per annum, the same level since August 2022. announcement released by BC (Central Bank) after the decision (133 KB).

“We hope, in the next Copom meetings, that this interest rate will be reduced. There are already sectors of the market that expect a reduction of around 0.25% already at the next meeting, and the Chamber of Deputies that supports the economy, that supports Brazilian entrepreneurs, that wants to see Brazil grow more and more and hopes that we have a scenario that favors the reduction of interest by the Copom”declared the deputy in conversation with journalists after launching the Parliamentary Front for Public Transparency in Casa Baixa.

The decision to keep the interest rate at 13.75% has been the target of criticism from the government, including the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). This Tuesday (June 27), the PT member referred to the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, as “this citizen that no one knows who put there”.

Since the beginning of the year, Lula and allies have criticized the Central Bank and Campos Neto at least 75 times. Only the Chief Executive made 19 complaints from January to June.

PUBLIC TRANSPARENCY

Still during a speech at the launch of the Parliamentary Front, Sabino sent at least 2 other messages to the government.

Defended the participatory budget; It is

He said that there needs to be more transparency in public spending.

Sabino was a deputy and voted yes when Congress approved the so-called rapporteur amendments on December 16, 2022, also known as the secret budget, and criticized by Lula and supporters. 3 days later, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) decided that the rapporteur’s amendments are unconstitutional.

QUOTED FOR MINISTRY

The name of Celso Sabino is one of the most quoted to take over the Ministry of Tourism in place of the current holder, Daniela Carneiro. As found out by Power360, Lula confirmed to allies behind the scenes, before traveling to the Vatican and France, that he will nominate the congressman as minister. However, it is difficult for the nomination to be made this week. The Chamber is empty because the deputies must go to June parties in their respective states. The resumption of activities is scheduled for next week.