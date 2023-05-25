The death of two teenagers in Cardiff has sparked widespread unrest in the Welsh capital. Kyrees Sullivan (16) and Harvey Evans (15) died Monday in a traffic accident. They were on an e-bike together. Tens of seconds before, they were chased by a police van and so the police came under fire. Dozens of boys took to the streets and injured fifteen officers.

