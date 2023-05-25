The death of two teenagers in Cardiff has sparked widespread unrest in the Welsh capital. Kyrees Sullivan (16) and Harvey Evans (15) died Monday in a traffic accident. They were on an e-bike together. Tens of seconds before, they were chased by a police van and so the police came under fire. Dozens of boys took to the streets and injured fifteen officers.
#Riots #investigation #police #Wales #death #teenagers #ebike #chased
Happiness | Five experts on the good life share their best life advice – At the same time, they tell you which advice they think is bad
"Do your best and that's enough", according to Psychotherapist Emilia Kujala, is bad advice, because an overachiever in particular might...
Leave a Reply