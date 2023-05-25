Art | The critic became the band’s violinist – and learned how market forces change Helsinki

Modern art

Miracle Helsinki: Hiwa K., Chicago Boys – While we were singing they were dreaming 27.5. until, venues at ihmehelsinki.fi

17/04/2023

Quite first, a confession: I left the viola at home in my nervousness. I’ve come to band practice, but I’m not quite sure how this works. We are in a small classroom in the Itäkeskus Stoa. The first rehearsals of the band called Chicago Boys are about to begin.

I blink around to see who has arrived. I recognize a couple of familiar faces from the art scene, but the majority are strangers to me. The conversation is tuned around me in English. In addition to Finnish, the native language here is at least Farsi, Swedish and Mandarin.

Chicago Boys is a band that started from scratch, and anyone could sign up to play. The orchestra, which meets as part of the Ihme Helsinki contemporary art event, has two rehearsals a week: closed on Mondays, the band’s own rehearsals, and public rehearsals played on Saturdays in various parts of Helsinki. In these public events, the public can also participate in the music making.

Anyone could sign up for the Chicago Boys band.

I’m not certainly not a professional player. It’s almost been 30 years since my childhood violin lessons, and since then I’ve mainly played with my friend’s viola during a couple of summer vacation trips. I bought mine last year on a whim. So the bow stays in my hand, but otherwise I’m at a dead end. In Chicago Boys, however, the ability to play doesn’t matter that much, they say. The most important thing is to stay with the group.

At least the drums, bass, guitar, banjo and accordion and the kamancheh, i.e. fiddle, from Bonga Stoa’s classroom.

Me and the fiddler it seems Amin Babadi we form the string section of the band. He shows how to play kamancheh. Amin holds the instrument in a vertical position with his left hand and rotates it lightly between his fingers while he conjures up melodies from the instrument with the bow he holds in the other hand.

There is a round in progress, during which everyone tells why they have come there. Osa says that it is the first time they are on the brink of a music hobby. Others are clearly experienced players. Someone has more than one band. I’m wondering how we can make our own composition work as a group, some of whom play heavy classics fluently with their instruments and others still need a lot of energy to play a simple melody.

At least the project leaders seem to have faith in the project. They are already talking about next Saturday’s public appearance.

The Chicago Boys project is produced by Aman Askarizad (right).

Chicago Boys producer Aman Askarizad asking us to think about our software. The songs should be related above all to neoliberalism and opposition to market conditions in our living environment.

Many people are clearly unsure about what kind of songs can be suggested. Is it by Joni Mitchell Big Yellow Taxi too difficult? Should the songs be in English, or does the Anglo world represent unwanted cultural imperialism in the project?

Our reservation in the space has time to end before we have even played a beat.

22/04/2023

The band the first public exercise is currently underway at Lapinlahti’s old hospital. I myself google the backgrounds of the work at home when I have a cold.

Chicago Boys is Hiwa K perhaps the most famous work of art by an artist named The artist, who used to make paintings, is now known for participatory works. Flamenco master in Germany, among others Paco Peña Hiwa K, who studied music under Hiwa K, is currently engaged in projects where the focus is on encounters between people, everyday situations and told stories.

Also in Chicago Boys, band rehearsals are structured in such a way that we have as much time as possible to talk to each other. Meals, thinking about song choices and getting to know places in different parts of the city with the help of guides are part of the work.

The work official name is Chicago Boys – while we were singing they were dreamingand Hiwa K executed its first version at London’s Serpentine Gallery in 2010.

Hiwa borrowed the name of the band from a group of economists. The “Chicago Boys” were Chilean economists educated at the University of Chicago who brought with them neoliberal economic thinking Pinochet’s to communist Chile in the 1970s.

In its own way, Hiwa’s work thus comments on US cultural imperialism, which affected several countries in the following decades. The artist from Iraqi Kurdistan also connects the events of Chile to the history of his home country. The era of warfare, revolutions and dictators was influenced by changing economic thinking, and pop culture and popular music pulsated alongside it.

Like the original Chicago Boys, Hiwa K’s Chicago Boys is more of a network than a strictly defined group. We, Helsinki’s Chicago Boys, are also part of a wider group. At the moment, in addition to Lapinlahti in Helsinki, music is being made at least in Hiwa’s hometown in Sulaimanija, Iraq.

24/04/2023

Third exercises: We are opening a Zoom connection from Stoa to Sulaimanija. A group of about ten people happily wave at the small screen and take turns saying their names and instruments. While we are cooking by the computer screen, Sulaimanija’s band members take out their laptops and show us the yard area they improved via Zoom.

I doubt any of us would.

Instead, we are discussing in Helsinki where we would like to organize public exercises. What is the threat of neoliberal economic thinking in our own city? Is there a place we would like to keep?

The folk song we play The wind bent the birch larva… suitable for the proposed nature sites, Matokallio and Riistavuori. The song can be heard telling about the crimes of humanity: the sea level rises, the storm intensifies and some kind of violent act has been committed in the “heil’s chamber”.

In addition to this gloomy song, we have decided to start an Italian partisan song Bella Ciao and Iraqi Aman hey Amanin training.

The wind bent the birch larva… is a safe first song for me. The melody sails appropriately with parallel strings, and I get to stretch long and calm strokes with the bow. When the drums are raised, the volume of the band accompanied by a strong marching rhythm is not a problem, although from time to time I have to look for the right notes and Alto’s sound wobbles.

Participants in the Miracle work with signs in the Puhos shopping center.

29/04/2023

Labor Day below, we gather at the Puhos shopping center.

We have already found some sort of routine. Our setlist grows by one new song every week. For public practices, we get length even with a short repertoire, when each song is presented as a long, three- or four-language version.

I still don’t have absolute control over my instrument, but I understand when it’s good to step away from the microphone. It feels good to get over the string horror: I don’t have time to worry about a flawless performance when the band is already pressing forward. Playing together also teaches listening. In the hands of an improvising band, the structure of the songs can change unexpectedly, and then it can be good to just observe the direction in which the music is developing.

To overachieve the nature of the project, where eating together is at least as important as practicing the songs, also offers relief to the inclined.

Before the gig, we exchange information at the Kirkuk restaurant in Puhos. It turns out that some of the rhythm group members who play the maracas are long-term conservationists.

Puhos is an obvious target for a band criticizing neoliberal urban politics. The city is also currently planning the partial demolition of the old shopping center.

A lecturer from Aalto University guides us to the history of Puhos and the city planning of Helsinki in the Kirkuk restaurant Hossam Hewidy. He repeats the background of the place: Erkki Karvinen The shopping center he designed was opened in 1965. In 1984, it was joined by the Itäkeskus shopping center. In the recession of the 1990s, Puhos began to empty until a mosque was opened there. After this, local residents have established restaurants, cafes, grocery stores and barbershops around the mosque.

Hossam Hewidy arrives to talk about Puhos. On the left, Amin Babadi and the fiddle.

Although part of the old shopping center is to be preserved, according to Hewidy, the renewal plan seems to be a typical Helsinki city policy. In it, “attraction” mainly means K-kauppa, Alko and S-market. It remains to be seen how much of the lively and distinctive place will remain after the reform has been carried out.

When packing the viola, I think of the Chicago Boys as a counter-movement to neoliberalism. We do not aim for technical excellence or commercial success. Although my personal goal is to play a little better in the first practices and stay more confident in the tempo, I look forward to being together at least as much as I look forward to developing.

Playing in Chicago Boys is above all a way to get to know each other, our hometown and its different layers.

We call the city out before it disappears.

Correction at 24.5. at 11:08 p.m.: Changed the picture in the article, which, according to the caption, shows Hossam Hewidy and Amin Babadi. The article previously had the wrong picture.