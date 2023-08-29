













Riot Games celebrates "Lolcito x 100pre" a decade of League of Legends in Latam









First of all, Riot Games reveals that it has all kinds of exclusive rewards within League of Legends, gatherings, watch parties and an online event with special guests in which the game will be discussed and much more.

It is worth remembering that when LoL arrived in LATAM, the Morgana la Llorona skin was released as a representative symbol of the region. After 10 years, she will be given an amazing emote to show off in all of her matches.

If that wasn’t enough, the most played LATAM champion, Lux, celebrates with a gesture that will make her shine and the “Taco Buff” is present with another fun gesture making the hype for taquitos come true.

Source: Riot Games

There is also the “D/F” gesture that will change the perspective of every player to teach us how to put summoner spells correctly and, finally, the #LoLcitoX100pre gesture and icon with which it will be remembered that LatAm is partying in each game.

To obtain this content, players will need to complete missions:

LoLcitoX100pre Icon: This will be achieved when logging into the Client from LAN, LAS, NA and BR.

gestures

LoLcitoX100pre: Log in and play a game of LoL.

Lux Partying: Win a LoL match.

Morgana La Llorona: Play a match of LoL using or against Morgana.

Taco Buff: Get a first blood in LoL.

D/F: Use your summoner spells 10 times in LOL.

League of Legends will have all kinds of celebrations

Riot Games will take the celebration to all of Latin America with several activations, including one for social networks where summoners will use a filter made for this party.

There will also be a stream where they will talk about everything that is coming for League of Legends in the region: aspects, content and more. There will also be interviews with various Rioters, cosplayers, proplayers, fanarts and much more.

