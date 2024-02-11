Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/11/2024 – 13:32

The parades of the 12 main samba schools in Rio de Janeiro begin this Sunday, starting at 10pm, at the Marquês de Sapucaí sambadrome – which, opened in 1984, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

This Sunday, the 11th, starting at 10pm, the first six competitors will parade, and on Monday, at the same time, the other six will parade. There are no longer officially sold tickets for stands and frisas – it is possible to buy tickets for private boxes, directly from the organizers, and each one, for one night, costs an average of R$2,000.

The plots are quite varied – Mocidade will talk about cashew and has the samba-plot most heard on streaming (by comedian Marcelo Adnet, among others); Mangueira will pay tribute to the singer Alcione; Salgueiro will tell the story of the Yanomani people and Imperatriz Leopoldinense, current champion, will use the will of a gypsy to talk about luck and bad luck.

The scores will be determined on the afternoon of Ash Wednesday, the 14th, and the Parade of Champions, in which the six best-placed schools will display, will be on Saturday, the 17th.

Check out the schedule of Rio de Janeiro Carnival Parades in 2024:

Parades of the Ouro Series schools (second division of the samba school championship): February 9th and 10th

Special Group school parades: February 11th and 12th

Calculation of grades and results of the parades: February 14th, at 4pm

Parade of Champions: brings together the six best-placed schools in the Special Group parade and takes place on Saturday, February 17

How to watch

TV Globo broadcasts the Grupo Especial parades, starting at 10pm. For those who want to see it live, there are no longer tickets sold by the official body, the Liga Independente das Escolas de Samba.

Tour agencies may still have tickets for resale. Another option is to go to private cabins, such as Novex Rio Praia, Rio Exxperience and Favela. Prices vary, but each ticket for one day of the parade costs around R$2,000.

Local

The parades take place at the Darcy Ribeiro sambadrome, on Rua Marquês de Sapucaí, in the center of Rio de Janeiro.

How to get

The best way to get to the Sambadrome is by metro. Those who have tickets for the even-numbered sectors must disembark at Praça Onze station, and those going to the odd-numbered sectors must disembark at the Central station. Each subway ticket costs R$6.90 and it is possible to pay directly at the turnstile, with a credit card that has the approach function activated.

As traffic around the sambadrome is closed, anyone who prefers to take a taxi or app-based car will have to disembark relatively far from the sambadrome. The cabins and some hotels offer vans that are authorized to travel to the entrances.

Check out the schools that will perform this Sunday, February 11th, and their plots

8:30 pm – opening of the event and parade of the Cacique de Ramos block

10pm – Porto da Pedra, with the plot “Lunário Perpétuo: A Profética do Saber Popular”

Between 11pm and 11:10pm – Beija-Flor, with the plot “A delirium of Carnival in Maceió by Rás Gonguila”

Between 0h and 0h20 – Salgueiro, with the plot “Hutukara”

Between 1am and 1:30am – Grande Rio, with the plot “Our Destiny is to Be Onça”

Between 2am and 2:40am – Unidos da Tijuca, with the plot “O Conto de Fados”

Between 3am and 3:50am – Imperatriz Leopoldinense, with the plot “With luck turning to the moon, according to the will of the gypsy Esmeralda”

See the schools that will perform on Monday, February 12th, and their plots

8:30 pm – opening of the event and Cordão da Bola Preta parade

10pm – Mocidade Independente by Padre Miguel, with the plot “Ask for cashew and I’ll give it… Cashew tree and I’ll give it!”

Between 11pm and 11:10pm – Portela, with the plot “Um Defeito de Cor”

Between 0h and 0h20 – Vila Isabel, with the plot “Gbalá: a trip to the Temple of Creation”

Between 1am and 1:30am – Mangueira, with the plot “The Black Voice of Tomorrow”

Between 2am and 2:40am – Paraíso do Tuiuti, with the plot “Glória ao Almirante Negro!”

Between 3am and 3:50am – Unidos do Viradouro, with the plot “Arroboboi, Dangbé”

Parades of the Ouro Series (second division of the samba school championship)

On the 9th, União do Parque Acari, Império da Tijuca, Academicos de Vigário Geral, Inocentes de Belford Roxo, Estácio de Sá, União de Maricá, Academicos de Niterói and Unidos da Ponte paraded.

On the 10th, the presentations were by Sereno de Campo Grande, Em Cima da Hora, Arranco do Engenho de Dentro, União da Ilha, Unidos de Padre Miguel, São Clemente, Unidos de Bangu and Império Serrano.