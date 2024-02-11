Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz asked United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to “immediately” fire the UN rapporteur on violations of international law in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese'guilty' of a post on

“The largest anti-Semitic massacre of our century? No, Mr. Emmanuel Macron. The victims of 7/10 were not killed because of their Judaism, but in response to Israel's oppression – declared Albanese – France and the international community did nothing to prevent it. My respects to the victims.”

The French Foreign Ministry responded to the UN rapporteur by reiterating that October 7 was indeed “the largest anti-Semitic massacre of the 21st century” and “contesting it is a mistake”. According to the Quai d'Orsay, “these comments are all the more scandalous given that the fight against anti-Semitism and all forms of racism is at the heart of the foundation of the UN”.

Katz took things further by arguing that “framing the October 7 massacre as a reaction to 'Israeli oppression' rather than an act of anti-Jewish hatred is deeply worrying”, calling on Guterres to fire Albanese “immediately”.

“The time of Jewish silence in the face of such false statements has passed. We must be strong and explicit against such narratives,” the minister said.

