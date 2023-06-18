The Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán finished in sixth place in the tour of switzerland that won Mattias Skjelmose, after the last stage, a 25-kilometre individual time trial, which was won by the Spaniard, Juan Ayuso.

Urán was the best cyclist in the country in the competition, who suffered bitterly due to the death of the Swiss, Gino Wooder, last Friday, after a fall in the fifth fraction.

excellent ending

Impressive was the end, in which the great defeated was Remco Evenepoel, who did not win the stage and was 45 seconds behind the champion and in the third box.

The time trial went to Ayuso, who marked the finish line in 32 minutes and 25 seconds, escorted by Evenepoel, who was eight seconds behind.

The champion, Skjelmose lost by nine seconds, while Urán was 12 to 1 min 02 s, Harold Tejadaended in the day from 25 to 1 min 18 s and Sergio Higuita,55 to two minutes.

Overall, Skjelmose won with an overall time of 21 hours, 17 seconds, and 19 seconds. Ayuso was second at nine seconds and Evenepoel finished third at 45 s.

Urán was sixth at 2 minutes and 47 seconds, Tejada finished tenth at 2 minutes, 47 seconds, while Sergio Higuita finished 43rd at 39 minutes and 50 seconds.

