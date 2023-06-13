Mattias Skjelmose won the third stage of the back to switzerland, played this Tuesday between Tafers and Villars-sur-Ollon, of 143.8 km, the first hilltop finish of the race and in which Rigoberto Urán he had an excellent performance.

Skjelmose is the new leader of the race and leads by 17 seconds to Remco Evenepoel, the big favourite, but who gave up in the final kilometers.

to the endurance

The Belgian was the first to try with 6 kilometers to go and took several runners, but could not keep up.

uran and Harold Tejada they stayed close and the man from Antioquia held out until the end, a performance that gave him the option of finishing eighth in the stage and moving up to sixth overall.

Evenepoel disappointed, as he could not respond as the 1A candidate to win the race, but there are more mountainous stages and a time trial to come.

A great day for Tejada, who also had a good ascent at the end and rose in the general classification.

Sergio Higuita He has not found the ideal pedal stroke in the fraction and he came much further back.

The new leader is part of the team Trek. The Dane is only 22 years old and only five victories appear on his resume, but the one achieved this Tuesday is the first in the highest category of cycling.

This Wednesday, fourth stage between Monthey and Leukerbad, 152 kilometres, with three mountain passes, the last one of the first category and three kilometers from the finish line.

classifications

Stage

1. Mattias Skjelmose 3 h 29 min 14 sec

2. Felix Galla at 3 s

3. Juan Ayuso at 12 seconds

4. Remco Evenepoel at 21 seconds

8. Rigoberto Urán at 21 s

12. Harold Tejada at 47 seconds

31. Stefan Kung at 3 min 06 sec

55. Sergio Higuita at 8 min 54 s

General

1. Mattias Skjelmose 7 h 36 min 31 s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 17 seconds

3. Juan Ayuso at 24 seconds

4. Magnus Sheffield at 39 seconds

5. Pello Bilbao at 49 s

6. Rigoberto Urán at 56 s

7. Wilco Kelderman at 1 min 04 sec

8. Ion Izagirre at 1 min 05 s

9. Felix Gall at 1 min 07 sec

10. Romain Bardet at 1 min 15 sec

15. Harold Tejada at 1 min 42 s

