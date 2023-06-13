In recent days, the Forum in Masseria took place in Manduria, in the province of Taranto, a discussion table on the challenges for the modernization of Italy’s infrastructure and transport. He certainly could not miss this appointment Matthew SalviniMinister of Transport and Infrastructure, who took advantage of the occasion to reiterate once again the position of the Italian government on the future of mobility and electric cars.

Electric but not only

“Choices about sustainability must not depend on ideological follies of some Brussels bureaucrat – reads the official Facebook page of the leader of the League – The electric must fall within a mix of energy sourceswithout condemning the European economic, industrial and social fabric in favor of China, one of the most polluting nations in the world”.

A favor to China and Germany

Salvini then returns to the attack on European choices, aimed in his opinion at favoring certain economies and disfavoring others. “The data on the collapse of German car exports to Beijing and the boom in imports of electric vehicles from the dragon in Germany speak for themselves – he added – We need a European gear changein the name of common sense.”

EU approach against Italy

As reported in recent days, it was the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure himself who spoke on the occasion of the same Forum of “EU anti-development and anti-Italy approach”reiterating how “saying since 2035 either electric or nothing is something that probably suits someone”: a clear reference to Germany and China therefore, according to Salvini, extremely favored by a possible stop to the sale of new petrol and diesel cars starting from 2035.