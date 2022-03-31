Rigoberto Urán explains what Rigo’s Giro will be like at the Meta

Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán confirmed that the so-called ‘Giro de Rigo’ of 2022 will take place in the department of Meta.

From the official account of the event on social networks, andhe EF Educatios EasyPost cyclist gave details of what the competition will be like.

With his particular way of being, Rigo said that he arrived at Meta, a department that he did not ‘step on’ 20 years ago when he ran the ‘Back to the Future’ in 2002.

“We are in the Meta and there is an increase, do not believe that everything is flat, guys,” said Urán, who explained that the event will take place on November 6.

“A beauty, they are going to meet a beautiful apartment, so train a lot “said Urán who added that “we have to know our country because we have spectacular areas like Los Llanos”.

“We are going to have some spectacular routes guys,” he said in an Instagram story while training.

