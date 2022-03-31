On March 8, the 51-year-old Mexican singer and actress sasha sokol took advantage of that date to make an important complaint about the sexual abuse to which she was subjected during her adolescence at the hands of the producer Luis de Llano.

Almost a month after that revelation, the former producer of Timbiriche He broke his silence with an extensive statement in which he denied having committed any crime, since, according to him, everyone knew of the “relationship.”

Luis de Llano began his letter by making a public apology to sasha sokol for having talked about the romance they had in the 90s when they worked together in the now-defunct group.

YOU CAN SEE: Mónica Cabrejos: ‘Papelito’ Cáceres responds after being identified as the alleged sexual aggressor

“First of all, I apologize to Sasha Sokol, if she felt any offense with my comments, and also for having made public information that concerns exclusively the private sphere of two people”, he mentioned on Instagram.

“The facts deal with the personal lives of two public figures. My relationship with Sasha Sokol was always open and transparent on her and her family’s part.. At all times and under all circumstances we give each other respect, companionship, empathy, love and understanding,” he added.

Luis de Llano defends himself

Also, in his statement, Louis of Llano assured that he never took advantage of sasha sokol.

“In my life I have always conducted myself with the truth, I have not committed any crime, nor have I acted immorally. The facts described and narrated in national and international print, digital and audiovisual media that refer to me and published as of March 8, 2022 are mere and false speculations, “he said.

Luis de Llano denies having abused Sasha Sokol when she was a minor. Photo: Luis de Llano/Instagram

Sasha Sokol assures that Luis de Llano is manipulative

sasha sokol He reported from his social networks that Louis of Llano he manipulated her to maintain a love relationship.

“Two days ago, Luis made false statements about our relationship again. He abused me then and abuses me today by manipulating the truth. When the relationship began, I was 14 and he was 39. I was in Vaselina with Timbiriche and I was clearly a girl. We were together almost four years. My family found out and they went crazy. It was not for less, Luis almost tripled my age. He was a year older than my dad and he was the same age as my mom,” he noted on Instagram.

Sasha Sokol reveals that Luis de Llano abused her. Photo: Sasha Sokol/Instagram

Help channels

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, you can contact the line 100 the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populationswhich has a team specialized in “providing information, orientation and emotional support”.

Besides, the line 100 It has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or to the Urgent Care Service. This service attends the 24 hoursevery day of the year (including holidays).