Rigoberto Urán explained why he is so far away in the Tour de France: “I respect orders”

Rigoberto Urán, in his presentation.
The Colombian is far from the top positions.
Rigoberto Urán does not make a good Tour de France and that is what the general classification says, in which he occupies box 92, 22 minutes and 05 seconds behind the leader, Adam Yates, a position he is not used to.
Education Easy-Post’s Colombian runner does his job, well, he says so, when asked about his role in the competition.
he takes it well
Urán, who has always fought to enter the top 10 overall in the races, this time he looks behind, fulfilling other tasks for the squad.
“I am sincere, by order of the team, and because I am an employee, I must respect the orders”, said the 36-year-old Colombian.
And he added: “They told me that we are going to look for stages and I have to get used to it. We will see how I adjust to being a stage hunter and forget about the general. At 36, things changed for me.”
Although what he says is true, it must be reckoned with that the objectives of the EF changed from day one, with the withdrawal of Richard Carapaz, accidentally.
The Ecuadorian was the leader of the group, the one in charge of fighting for the general, but his gap is not filled by anyone and the work was already distributed among the team.
"I am sincere, by order of the team, and because I am an employee, I must respect the orders. They told me that we are going to look for stages and I have to get used to it. We'll see how I adjust to being a stage hunter and forget about CG. At 36, things changed for me" Rigo pic.twitter.com/FN5rXgWpbJ
—OSCAR RESTREPO (@PROFE_RESTREPO) July 3, 2023
