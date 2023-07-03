Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Traffic | Turku Sanomat: One dead and three injured in an intersection accident in Eura

July 3, 2023
The accident happened in Eura at the intersection of Laitilantie and Turuntie at around five o’clock on Monday evening.

One one person has died and one person has been seriously injured in an intersection accident in Eura, says Turku Sanomat (TS).

In addition, two other people were injured in the accident.

The accident happened in Eura at the intersection of Laitilantie and Turuntie at around five o’clock on Monday evening. According to TS, the passenger car turned from behind the triangle from Turuntie to Laitilantie in front of the mini truck. The mini-truck then collided with the left side of the car that turned in front of it.

