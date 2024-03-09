The Russian Alexandr Vlasov (Bora) won at the top of the Madone d'Utelle, this Saturday in a seventh and penultimate stage of the Paris-Nice marked by very complicated weather conditions, a day in which the Colombian Rigobeto Uran he retired.

Before the last stage, on Sunday in Nice, the American Brandon McNulty (UAE) saved the leader's yellow jersey by four seconds, arriving just after a group of favorites in which was his first pursuer, his compatriot Matteo Jorgenson.

Vlasov, companion of Primoz Rogliche was eight seconds ahead of the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, which is 36 behind the leader. The end of the queen stage of the 'Race of the Sun' was modified due to snow at the Auron station, where the finish line had initially been scheduled.

In atrocious conditions, McNulty was able to limit the damage on the 15 kilometer climb to the sanctuary of Notre-Dame des Miracles.

The reason for his retirement

Urán couldn't take it anymore and had to withdraw from the competition after a day of great suffering on the bike.

Rigoberto Urán had to retire in stage 7 as a result of a physical ailment. He will return to his house to begin his recovery process. We hope you get better soon 'Rigo',” the team explained. EF Education Easy-Post.

It was warned that Urán will return home and depending on his recovery, it will be announced in which competition he would return.

(NFL game attendees will undergo amputations due to frostbite)