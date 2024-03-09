After the important comeback in the Champions League to get a place in the quarterfinals, Bayern Munich faced this match against the penultimate team with the aim of establishing a good dynamic that would allow them to continue adding victories, and thus try to get closer to Bayer Leverkusen. Finally, they crushed their rival with a resounding 8-1.
Ahead, Tuchel's team will have to face important commitments in the Bundesliga with the need to add the maximum number of points possible:
In a crucial Bundesliga showdown, Darmstadt hosts the powerful Bayern Munich on March 16, 2024. With Tuchel's team needing to score points to try to catch up with Bayer Leverkusen in the fight for the title, and Darmstadt Seeking to ensure their permanence, an intense duel full of emotions is expected at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor.
The great German football game that no spectator wants to miss. Edin Terzic's team is not going through its best season, placed fourth in the standings, although it has quality players who can cause problems for the Bavarians.
After the tough game against Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel's team will have to face a new day in the Bundesliga, where they will have to visit Heidenheim, a club that is in the middle of the standings. A priori, this match cannot escape them the Bavarians.
On this day, Tuchel's team will receive a team that is not going through its best season, located in the relegation zone, so it needs to add points to seek salvation. Even so, Bayern Munich should not have many problems to overcome this match.
And to finish this upcoming Bayern Munich calendar, Tuchel's men will have to visit a team that is in the lower middle zone of the standings, and that cannot be distracted if it does not want to suffer in the final stretch of the season close to relegation.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Darmstadt
|
March 16
|
15:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
To be confirmed
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
March 30th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Bundesliga
|
To be confirmed
|
Heidenheim
|
6 of April
|
15:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
To be confirmed
|
Cologne
|
April 13th
|
15:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
To be confirmed
|
Union Berlin
|
April 20th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Bundesliga
|
To be confirmed
#schedule #Bayern #Munich39s #games #beating #Mainz
Leave a Reply