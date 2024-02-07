Rigoberto Urán has not lost the option to fight for the title in the fourth edition of the Tour Colombia 2.1. This Wednesday he arrived in the favorites' lot in the second stage, which was won by Harold Tejada (Astana).

However, Rigo is not the EF Education-Easy Post rider best placed overall: his teammate, the Italian Andrea Piccolo, is third, five seconds behind Tejada, who this Tuesday donned the yellow leader's jersey.

Photo: César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO

Urán is waiting in the general classification: he occupies box 18, 34 seconds away, the same difference in which several of the bosses of Colombian cycling are, such as Esteban Chaves, Egan Bernal and Nairo Quintana, which promises a great battle in the four remaining stages.

Rigo, to load caramañolas: the sacrifice

This Tuesday's stage was very hard due to the chase that the favorites had to make against a group of escapees that included Tejada, as well as other riders from the national team, such as the Spanish Óscar Sevilla and the local Rodrigo Contreras.



This even forced Rigo to assume the role of gregarious and had to fulfill the function of delivering food and drink to his companions.



Rigo himself was in charge of showing this in a video that he posted on his Instagram account, in which you can see how he advances in the lot with one of the bags in which they pack the food on the road and gives something to one of his companions.

“Cycling is also a team sport and @rigobertouran and @richardcarapaz prove it,” Rigo wrote on the account of his sportswear brand.

This Friday, the Tour Colombia will have its third fraction, a 141.9 kilometer circuit in Tunja.

SPORTS

More Sports news