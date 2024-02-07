Deputy Didenko said that the eggs in the Omsk landfill could have been imported

Chicken eggs in a landfill in Omsk could have been imported. Such a statement did Head of the State Duma Committee on Regional Policy and Local Self-Government Alexey Didenko in a conversation with Izvestia.

“It is possible that the eggs thrown into the landfill could have been an imported product that did not reach retail,” he admitted. The deputy explained that this is indicated by the absence of Russian markings on the eggs. In addition, Rosselkhoznadzor noted that the product did not have information about the manufacturers.

In this regard, the State Duma called on the Prosecutor General's Office to conduct an investigation into this fact.

Earlier it became known that the culprit of the egg dump in Omsk faces a fine of up to 400 thousand rubles.

An illegal dump of hundreds of chicken eggs was found on February 5 in the village of Chkalovsky in the Oktyabrsky district of Omsk.