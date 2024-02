Central American University (UCA), an educational institution linked to the Society of Jesus, was confiscated by the Ortega regime last year | Photo: Silvio Balladares/Disclosure/UCA

The Central American University (UCA), a Catholic institution founded in 1960, which was previously known for being a teaching and research space, has become in recent months a stage for propaganda and indoctrination by the Sandinista regime led by Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, who confiscated the site last year and transformed it into the Casimiro Sotelo Montenegro National University.

According to information from the Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensathe red and black colors of Ortega's Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party currently dominate the walls, corridors and auditoriums of the university, which has carried out activities in honor of Augusto Sandino, the revolutionary leader who inspired the movement Sandinista.

As the newspaper reported, the rector of Casimiro Sotelo, Alejandro Genet, is a loyal follower of Ortega and has led marches and events with workers, students and members of the National Council of Universities (CNU), all dressed in clothes and accessories alluding to the party. of the Nicaraguan regime.

Students are being forced to attend lectures extolling the “revolutionary” project of Sandinismo and to participate in political activities by Ortega’s party, according to the La Prensa. The National Union of Students of Nicaragua (UNEN), which did not exist at UCA, is mainly responsible for the indoctrination of students currently attending the academic environment.

The dictatorship has also sought to enroll public servants and their families in the university that was confiscated, offering courses in meeting mode on weekends, an indication that the regime wants to increase its number of followers and legitimize the functioning of the university, which has been target of criticism and rejection by civil society and the opposing national and international academic community.