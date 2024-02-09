Episode 58 of the Colombian novel 'Rigo' promises to be one of the most exciting chapters of the month of February. In it, we will see Adriana take a bath at Rigoberto's house, in Urrao. However, the cyclist accidentally entered and saw the half-naked woman, leaving him completely blushing. Despite this, Adriana began to talk to him in a flirtatious manner.

On the other hand, Michelle She will find out that her ex-boyfriend is with another woman in her own house, which will trigger an attack of jealousy in her. However, she did not count on Ricardo to appear at that moment to declare her love once and for all.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 58 of 'Rigo'

When is episode 58 of 'Rigo' released?

The launch of episode 58 from the acclaimed series 'Rigo' is scheduled for today, Friday, February 9, 2024, capturing the attention of audiences in Colombia and throughout Latin America, with the moving narrative based on the life of the London 2012 Olympic medalist. After a month-long hiatus due to Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations, the production resumes its course. During this interval, the channel RCN chose to rebroadcast the previous episodes, thus ensuring that fans remain aware of the crucial moments of the plot.

What time does chapter 58 of 'Rigo' come out?

The broadcast of chapter 58, directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, is scheduled for 8:00 pm, Colombian local time, maintaining the previously established programming scheme. Since its premiere, 'Rigo' has positioned itself as one of the most followed and valued series in the country, consolidating a loyal following among the public.

The news of Rigo and Michelle is not the best. Photo: RCN.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

For those interested in the series, there are multiple alternatives for viewing it. Recent episodes are available through transmission on the RCN network and online, free of charge, through the channel's official website, thus allowing access to both the latest episode and previous ones and facilitating updating on the plot for viewers.

In addition, 'Rigo' is available in Prime Video, a streaming platform with a renowned track record, which hosts all the episodes of the current season. However, to access this last option a paid subscription is required, unlike the free alternative offered by the channel RCN.

What is the RCN novel 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known all over the world.' Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” explains the official synopsis of 'Rigo', prepared by the RCN network.

