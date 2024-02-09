EA Sports FC 24 has announced the debut of its first “Stars of the Future”, a selection of talented young footballers from every corner of the planet. These players, all under the age of 23, were chosen for their performances on the pitch, demonstrating that they possess the qualities needed to become global football icons. The Stars of the Future first team includes talents such as Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman, Manchester City's Jeremy Doku and Chelsea FC's Lauren James, among others.

This year, the program not only highlights new talent set to rise to the top of football, but also pays homage to past legends of the game through the inaugural Icon Stars of the Future squad, which includes legends such as Steven Gerrard, Clarence Seedorf and Robert Carlos. Starting today, FC 24 players have the opportunity to enrich their teams with these young superstars. Future Stars player items can receive a rating increase, reflecting players' potential to become future soccer stars.

Trinity Rodman, forward for the Washington Spirit and one of the new Stars of the Future, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the recognition: “I am incredibly excited and fortunate to have been named a Star of the Future in this iconic game that I grew up with. I am honored that EA Sports FC has recognized my commitment and performance to date, and is reflecting this within the game.” The full roster of the EA Sports FC 24 Future Stars first team includes:

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Jeremy Doku (Man City)

Alejandro Garnacho (Man Utd)

Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)

Lauren James (Chelsea)

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

Arda Güler (Real Madrid)

Lukeba Castle (RB Leipzig)

Pablo Barrios Rivas (Athletico Madrid)

Yann Aurel Bisseck (Inter Milan)

Margaux Le Mouël (Paris FC)

Jun Endo (Angel City)

Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave)

The first EA Sports FC 24 Icon Stars of the Future team includes: