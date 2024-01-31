













To boost the production of Griselda, Netflix partnered with some of the most prominent and popular Spanish-speaking streamers: Arigameplays, Staryuuki, Amablitz, Ibai, Rivers GG, Carreraaa and Juan Guarnizo.

This promotion started with a post on X by Ari Gameplays in which she said she would be playing as Griselda in GTA V.

I was fascinated by the new Netflix series with boss Sofía Vergara. I'm already inspired and I want to fuck these people with my team. Ready to see us break mothers on Twitch? 💜 pic.twitter.com/X5C2ZT3mc2 — Ari Gameplays 🤍 (@arigameplays) January 27, 2024

During this event, the young woman from Juárez had a call with Sofia Vergara and the experience got out of control because the fans were already more than ready to enjoy this stream that was carried out on Twitch.

2 teams were formed: Team Griselda and Team Miami in which the Miami team was the one that had to try to catch Griselda.

The broadcast alone has more than 100 thousand views on Twitch and basically the gaming experience is carried out through Grand Theft Auto Online.

What Griselda, the new Netflix series, is about

Griselda is a series inspired by the life of Griselda Blanco, a woman who built one of the largest cartels in the history of drug trafficking. Her way of being, her charisma and everything else about her helped move her business in Miami in the seventies and eighties. Thanks to this, she was called “The Godmother.”

Now, this series stars Sofía Vergara, who is also an executive producer. Likewise, this is a series that comes from the “shorunner” of the Narcos and Narcos: México series Eric Newman. The direction falls into the hands of Andrés Baiz.

Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda and Carlo Bernard are co-creators of this production. The cast is completed by Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and Carolina Giraldo, better known as Karol G.

Griselda consists of 6 episodes of 1 hour each and is available through Netflix. Have you already seen this series? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

