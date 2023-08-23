From dust to stars and back: Moise Kean knows the road and is used to living it now without discomfort. Market days, rumors (denied) of new disciplinary measures, physical problems that have kept him out of the first championship. And then the return to the field when training resumed on Tuesday – with protection on his left leg after the bone contusion to the tibia which explained the forfeit against Udinese – who immediately relaunches him from zero to one hundred to take the field with Bologna , who knows maybe even as a starter: he was able to take advantage of some opportunities even in the summer, see flash goals with Real Madrid, and Allegri also recognizes his athletic qualities similar to this season’s new course, predicated on the concepts of racing and intensity. Welcome to the Moise swing.

LISTING AND ACTIVITIES

Throughout the summer there was talk of the exits of Vlahovic and Chiesa. Not that of Kean, freshly bought from Everton for around 37 million, of which just over 19 remain on the balance sheet between now and the expiry of the contract set for 2025. It is the starting point of that quotation of 40 million attributed to Juventus. At the same time, at the dawn of the penultimate season of the agreement, it is the moment in which to go on the market or to start negotiating the renewal. In all likelihood, the various traces of the last few weeks also originated from here, from the impractical one of the loan to Milan to the Sevilla poll and the more realistic one of the last few hours of those who are not afraid starting from a valuation of 30 million as Fulham, fresh from the hole in attack – and the consequent treasury of 50 million – for the sale of Mitrovic to Al Hilal. Movements which overall, by connecting the dots, give the measure of a certain underlying activity in order to find a destination for it. It’s not the first time in these two abundant years, and so far Kean has never moved: he’s not for sale, he’s not untouchable. Meanwhile, he is back physically ready to start talking on the pitch on Sunday against Bologna.