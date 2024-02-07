DThe controversial right-wing US presenter Tucker Carlson says he will interview Russian President Vladimir Putin – the first Western journalist to do so since the Russian military offensive against Ukraine began almost two years ago. “We are here to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin,” said the former star presenter of the conservative US news channel Fox News on Tuesday in a video from Moscow published on the short message service X. “We will do that soon.”

“There are of course risks in conducting such an interview,” added Carlson, who is known for his criticism of Ukraine. “That’s why we thought about it carefully for months.” But it is his job as a journalist to “inform” the public. Most US citizens don't know what's going on in Russia and Ukraine.

The interview will be available to view for free on his website, Carlson said, without giving a release date. X owner Elon Musk also promised not to block the interview if it was published on the short message service formerly known as Twitter.

Fired by Fox News

Carlson was one of Fox News' most recognizable faces for years. With sharply right-wing positions and proximity to former US President Donald Trump, he secured a large following among right-wing television viewers.

But he was fired from Fox News last April. The separation came less than a week after a historic settlement between Fox News and the voting machine company Dominion in the dispute over false election fraud allegations following the 2020 presidential election. The news channel agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million (around €733 million). ready to avert civil litigation.







Known for spreading conspiracy theories, Carlson began publishing interviews on X after his split from Fox News. The videos are viewed millions of times.