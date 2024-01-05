Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

They celebrated the attack on Economics Minister Habeck on Telegram. Right-wing extremists have been infiltrating the farmers' protest for weeks.

Berlin – The farmers' protests are being infiltrated by right-wing extremists nationwide. On Telegram they celebrate the attack on the ferry with which Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) wanted to travel home from vacation on the Hallig Hooge in Schleswig-Holstein on Thursday (January 4th). Various groups have been trying to take over the protests for weeks Editorial network Germany published a rough overview on Friday.

The AfD, which is partly right-wing extremist, recently mobilized for a “general strike”, while the right-wing extremist splinter party “Free Saxony” wants to take part with its own protest events. There are repeated references to the ethnic-nationalist rural people's movement from the Weimar Republic.

Agricultural diesel cuts withdrawn – farmer protests continue

At the beginning, farmers' protests were directed against the removal of agricultural diesel subsidies. By abolishing subsidies that economists viewed as harmful to the climate, the federal government wanted to close a gap in the budget. This arose from a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court. The judges in Karlsruhe banned the reallocation of Corona debts to another subsidiary budget. The federal government now wants to reverse most of the cuts. The farmers continue to protest.

“Subversive fantasies” in a video call – farmers’ association keeps its distance

The association “Land Creates Connections” (LSV) spread the word RND after, a protest call video that said: “A chess game begins with the pawn and only ends when the king falls.” Sounds like them The President of the German Farmers’ Association, Joachim Rukwied, is “fantasy of subversion”. already defined in December. According to the report, LSV repeatedly distanced itself from right-wing extremists, but the stories overlap.

The AfD is mobilizing for a “general strike”. The Thuringian regional association, led by Björn Höcke, identifies “authoritarian wealth destroyers in Erfurt and Berlin” as its target. This is what the AfD Thuringia wrote in a Facebook post before Christmas.

In the conspiracy-ideological scene on the messaging app Telegram, the right-wing extremist splinter party “Free Saxony” stands out: The party that emerged from the protests against the Corona protective measures announced its own protests. The reaction to the storming of the ferry that was supposed to bring Habeck ashore reads like a threat: It is becoming “more and more uncomfortable when government representatives meet their citizens,” was the caption under a video of the attempted storming of the pier. One of the videos was also distributed on the Halle right-wing extremist Sven Liebich's channel. References to the Reich citizen milieu were also evident in local Telegram groups in Schleswig-Holstein on Friday morning.

References to the ethnic-nationalist rural people movement – a touch of Weimar

The Telegram profile pictures of some accounts from the radicalized part of the farmers' protests show the flag of the ethnic-nationalist rural people's movement from the Weimar Republic. In Schleswig-Holstein at the end of the 1920s, the movement organized impoverished farmers against the young German democracy. Already back then there were protests against the effects of globalized trade. The Daily Mirror already reported in 2021 that their symbols were shown at farmers' protests. At that time, an essay by the historian Heidrun Edelmann was published in Farmer's paper quoted. According to her, the rural people's structures were riddled with right-wing radicals early on and one of the leaders was a member of right-wing extremist military associations.

The historian attested that the movement had “ethnic, nationalistic and anti-Semitic approaches”. Their “years of hateful, anti-democratic propaganda had prepared the breeding ground for the NSDAP.” None of this is discussed in the Telegram groups. Farmers' Association President Joachim Rukwied said this RND on the risk of infiltration: Members can only be asked to demonstrate using legal means. He “doesn’t want to jeopardize the very impressive support from the population under any circumstances.” (kb)