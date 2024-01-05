Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's highest authority, said the country is investigating the case and will identify the perpetrators of the crime. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Iranian Supreme Leader Office

Iranian authorities have begun arresting an unspecified number of people linked to the January 3 attack, which left at least 89 people dead, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said on Friday (5), during the release of an updated death toll.

“Some agents were arrested in connection with the Kerman terrorist attacks that killed at least 89 people and injured dozens of others on Wednesday,” Vahidi told the official Iranian news agency. GO TO.

The minister did not go into details about the arrests, saying only that more information would be provided by the country's intelligence services.

This Friday, during the funeral of the victims, Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, warned that “the time and place of reaction” to the terrorist attack claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) will be determined by the Iranian Armed Forces.

Khamenei had already stated on the day of the attack that those responsible for the terrorist act would receive a “severe response” from Iran.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility this Thursday (4) for the attack, which took place near the tomb of the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qasem Soleimani, murdered four years ago by the US, in Baghdad.

Faced with one of the most brutal attacks in Iran in decades, the Islamic Republic authorities assured that the perpetrators of the crime will be arrested by security and intelligence forces and that their supporters “will fear the wrath of the Iranian nation.”

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for several attacks on Iranian soil in the past, the last one before the attack in the city of Kerman was an attack on a mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, in the south of the country, in which 15 people were killed, in October 2022. (With EFE Agency)