During Nintendo Direct aired this afternoon, small excerpts of a new title in development at the Japanese studios were shown. It’s about the version Nintendo Switch Of Luigi’s Mansion 2the second chapter of the saga starring the brother of Mario originally released for Nintendo 3DS.

This new version of the title will arrive on next year and can count on a totally renewed graphic sector. We still don’t know if there will be new features and if in addition to the second, in the future, we will also be able to replay the first chapter on the console which currently hosts only the third. Below are some early screenshots of the game.

Source: Nintendo