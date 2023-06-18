Riding | The Swedish Olympic champion was rushed to the hospital – he fell off his horse

The Swedish rider hit an obstacle during the race warm-up and fell off his horse. The race in that category was canceled as a result of the accident.

Swedish rider star Peder Fredricson was taken to the hospital on Sunday from the international show jumping competition held at Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium, when the Swedish horse Que Sera ran into an obstacle during the warm-up. Fredricson fell to the ground from the impact.

The race’s medical staff rushed to help Fredricson, who was taken to Karolinska Hospital. Competition Director by Sara Johansson according to the Swedish rider was conscious and able to speak after the accident.

So far, there was no more detailed information about Fredricson’s possible injuries.

“I didn’t see the accident myself, so we’re waiting for information from the hospital,” Johansson said.

Fredricson has won one Olympic gold and three Olympic silver medals in his career.

The accident happened during the competition of the tough show jumping Global Champions Tour, which ends in Stockholm on Sunday. The race in Fredricson’s class was canceled due to the accident, but the rest of the race program will be carried out as planned.