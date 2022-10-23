delete messages

The ability to erase a message after sending it is one of WhatsApp’s biggest accomplishments in recent years.

And unlike other messaging services, when you delete a text from a WhatsApp chat box, it removes it for everyone, not just you.

This feature is especially useful if you send a message to the wrong chat or if your message contains an error.

You can delete a message by opening WhatsApp and then going to the chat containing the message.

Once you locate the message, you will need to tap and hold on it until “Delete” appears.

Click “Delete” and then “Delete for Everyone”.

Messages that have been successfully deleted for everyone will be replaced with the following messages: “This message has been deleted.”

hidden message

Another good privacy feature that everyone on WhatsApp should know is how to send a message, photo, or video that disappears after a specified period.

If you turn this feature on, it will make any new messages in the chat disappear after 7 days.

To do this, go to the specific chat, tap the person’s name at the top of the chat, tap Hide Messages, and tap Play.

You can also send a photo or video that is hidden once the recipient has seen it.

This is useful when sending sensitive information, such as bank details.

whatsapp on pc

Another great thing about WhatsApp is that the service is not only limited to your mobile phone, but you can also use it on a tablet or laptop.

There is a browser app that you can access as a WhatsApp user, which syncs everything from your phone to your laptop.

This is useful if you want to answer WhatsApp while working on the computer, without looking at the phone screen every 5 minutes.