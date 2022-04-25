Danna Paola Y Belinda They have been involved in an alleged rivalry for years, because the media indicated that there would be jealousy between the two due to the success of their respective careers. Although they haven’t addressed the issue directly, a photo posted some time ago debunked rumors of an implied showdown. Also, their fans have not seen them work together until now.

Danna Paola has gained great popularity with her role as Lu in “Elite”. Photo: Danna Paola/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: “Pálpito”, season 2: the series with Michel Brown would have a sequel on Netflix

However, this would be about to change with a recent production by Alexander Gou. According to Infobae, the famous Mexican producer would be planning a Mexican remake of “Mean girls”, which would have the aforementioned artists as protagonists. However, there is still a great challenge to carry out the staging.

“I’m scrubbing and scrubbing so that they give me the rights because according to how they were going to release the film, but I will continue to insist because as soon as they give it to me I have the ‘yes’ from Danna and Belinda”, he expressed in statements collected by the aforementioned media.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix: The top 5 tapes to watch streaming this Sunday

Likewise, Gou highlighted the good relationship he has with the interpreter of “Bad fame”, for which he hopes not only to finalize his proposal for “Mean Girls”, but also to have her and “Beli” in other productions in the future.

“Danna and I are very good friends (…) Danna was with me in ‘Today I can’t get up’, I consider her my friend. She is right now, thank God, at the top of her career. If something happens with her and Belinda, I want to do ‘Mean girls’. If it happens, invite them later to do ‘Lies’. I do not know, there is nothing concrete, but they are always contemplated, ”she shared.

Belinda will have a new series for Netflix. PHOTO: EFE.

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room” and the actor who made the leap to Netflix with a Mexican series

It is not known who will give life to cady Heron Y regina georgeroles that were played in the original version by Lindsay They have Y Rachel McAdams, respectively. Even so, seeing them together in the same production would be a great moment for his fans.

It is important to point out that this potential Mexican remake of the Hollywood production would not be a film or television project, but would take the plot to the theater, a field in which Danna Paola has had great success with the adaptation of “Wicked”, as well as that Belinda with, curiously, “I can’t get up today” in 2020.

For now, each one has decided to resume part of their careers that they had left somewhat aside: the ex-girl “Elite” has focused on her music, while her colleague has joined the cast of “Welcome to Eden”, her new series for Netflix.