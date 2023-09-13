Football player Richarlison, of Tottenham Hotspur, assured that he will seek psychological help after he burst into tears after being substituted in his team’s match, Brazil, against Peru.

I’ve had a turbulent time off the field these past five months.

The player told the Brazilian newspaper Esporte Balloon from Brazil that The tears were the result of bringing up the problems he is suffering off the fieldwhere, according to the same media, he has just broken up with his agent.

“I’ve had a turbulent time off the field these last five months. Now things have stabilized at home and the people who only care about my money are not around,” Richarlison said.

Dude, Richarlison is so pissed. He couldn’t score a single goal against Bolivia. ☠️☠️☠️ This goes beyond the club, something serious happens to the brazuca who does not perform even in his national teampic.twitter.com/iaZhXy4TkI — CheTottenham || 🇸🇪🚬 (@CheTottenham) September 10, 2023

The forward of the Brazilian national team failed to score goals in this double date of the South American tie against the Bolivian and Peruvian teams. After being replaced last Friday, the cameras focused on him and showed the gunner’s frustration.

“That sad moment wasn’t even because I played badly. In my opinion I didn’t play badly in Belém. “It was more of an outburst because of the things that were happening off the field, that were not in my control, not on my part, but on the part of people close to me,” Richarlison said.

And I add: “I’m going to go back and seek psychological help to work on my mind. That’s it, I’ll come back stronger. I think I will be in the next call. I will work for that. It’s about looking for a good run at Tottenham and this week I’m going to sit down and talk to them, get into the rhythm of the game and get here well.”

Since his arrival at Tottenham last summer, for 70 million euros, his contribution to the ‘Spurs’ attack has been limited, with four goals in forty games.

SPORTS

With information from Efe

